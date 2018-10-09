Car Seat Headrest Announced A Whole New Slate Of Tour Dates Into 2019

Mikeal Beland

Indie rockers Car Seat Headrest have spent most of the past year on the road, performing shows across North America with their new, expanded lineup that includes members of the band Naked Giants. Now it appears, the Will Toledo-led outfit is prepared to continue their unforgiving concert slate into 2019, announcing today a whole new slate of live shows, mostly centered across the American South set to take place in February and March of next year.

The run will kick off on Valentine’s Day in Boston, Massachusetts, after which they’ll play a gig opening up for their Matador record label brethren Interpol at Madison Square Garden, before heading down South and playing numerous shows through Florida and Texas.

The band also announced today that on November 9, they’ll be releasing a special white vinyl addition of the original 2011 version of their album Twin Fantasy, which had previously only been available in physical form as a special, Record Store Day release. You can pre-order your copy here.

Matador

You can check out Car Seat Headrest’s full slate of tour dates below.

10/12 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/14 — Boston, MA @ Royale

02/15 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

02/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

02/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

02/20 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/21 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

02/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

02/23 — Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum

02/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

02/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/01 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger