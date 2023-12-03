Cardi B is often credited as one of the most fashion-forward entertainers in rap music. The “Bongos” rapper’s sartorial skills have landed her on the cover of several major fashion magazines and front row at countless designer collection previews. Now she’s taking things even further: On Saturday, December 2, Cardi made her debut as a runway model.

Fashion house Balenciaga held an outdoor show in Hollywood, California, to display their Fall 2024 collection. Cardi appeared in the show sporting the brand’s floor-length royal blue faux fur off-shoulder coat. Cardi’s look was paired with a diamond Cuban chain containing a Balenciaga initial clasp necklace and name ring.

Cardi B walking at the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show. pic.twitter.com/NDFkuScEm0 — Norman Fucking Bates (@bae_arthur) December 3, 2023

Cardi B on the runway at the Balenciaga Fashion Show 👀pic.twitter.com/ggyEiSkmST — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 3, 2023

In September 2020, Cardi was featured in the brand’s campaign. So walking in their show was a full-circle moment for her.

Fellow musicians Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tinashe, Sexyy Red, and more attended the show.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne smoking front row at the Balenciaga fashion show. 💨pic.twitter.com/Wc2RTOvixL — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 3, 2023

Sexyy Red meets Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga Fashion Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TE3PYeoAN7 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 3, 2023

Last year, many of Balenciaga’s celebrity brand ambassadors, including Kim Kardashian, distanced themselves from the company after their holiday advertisement campaign, which featured children in provocative situations, sparked outrage. However, like several others, Kardashian has since recounted with the high fashion company.

