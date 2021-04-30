Getty Image
Cardi B Wrote And Recorded Her Lyrics For DJ Khaled’s ‘Big Paper’ In Just Two Days

DJ Khaled released his new album Khaled Khaled today, but just yesterday, he changed the tracklist by adding a new Cardi B-featuring song, “Big Paper.” It turns out the song truly was a last-minute affair, as Cardi says she wrote and recorded her contributions to the track in just two days.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Cardi said, “Literally, I didn’t [think] I was going to make the record, to be honest with you. I didn’t [think] I was going to make it. I got the beat before yesterday… and yes, I wrote the record. And I was just like brainstorming, brainstorming […]. One thing I’ve been really insecure about is my accent — I have a really big accent — and my pronunciation. So I was making sure that everything was mixed right. Literally, I think Khaled got the song today […] at 7 a.m. my time. […] I hope you guys like it. It’s just a little something-something to hold y’all up until I release my next project.”

Following the broadcast, Cardi had doubters who didn’t believe that she actually made the song as quickly as she says she did. Cardi responded by sharing a video from Khaled (which she has since deleted), which he filmed on Wednesday and in which he says he’s still waiting for Cardi’s vocals.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

