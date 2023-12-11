Last week, Olivia Rodrigo regaled Jimmy Fallon with a horrifying story about accidentally following her ex on Instagram. Also last week, Cardi B and Offset raised eyebrows when people noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, but it sounds like their Instagram activity was far from accidental. Cardi B went on Instagram Live on Sunday, December 10, to address her relationship status.

“I don’t know if you guys been getting clues from me from Lives or my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings,” Cardi B said, as per Pop Crave and Cosmopolitan. “When it comes for today’s events and stuff, I don’t know if it’s — I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like — not afraid. I just don’t know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign.”

This is an educated guess, but it would seem that Cardi B was referencing rumors that Offset slept with Chrisean Rock, sparked by Blueface. Offset promptly denied it, replying to Blueface’s since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by writing, “I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Cardi continued on Live, “The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign. So, I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life — for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi B and Offset privately wed in September 2017 and share children Kulture and Wave. A thorough relationship timeline, chronicling their many highs and lows, can be found here.

