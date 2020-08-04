Over the weekend, Cardi B teased that she had an announcement coming on Monday. Sure enough, last night, she revealed that she would be linking up with Megan Thee Stallion for a new song, “Wap.” The track isn’t even out yet (it drops Friday, August 7), and it’s already breaking the internet, or at least Cardi’s portion of it.

Last night at 8:15 p.m., Cardi told her Twitter followers, “Ya better start going to my website now ! Link in bio !” The link was for a store page to order vinyl, picture disc, and other editions of the single, including a limited edition signed by Cardi. These releases will only be available for purchase until this Thursday, August 6. About a half hour after Cardi directed fans to her site, it started not being able to handle the influx of traffic, as she tweeted, “Deum ya crash the site ! But keep going to that b*tch!”

Limited Edition Pre Order available now. All signed by Me!!! Link in bio Bio link (https://t.co/C2BtBw7NQi) ….I will be signing some on live soon.Asoon as I get a vagina pen.GO NOW ! pic.twitter.com/vRmn3CEUXa — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2020

Ya better start going to my website now ! Link in bio ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2020

Deum ya crash the site ! But keep going to that bitch! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2020

As of press time, it is still a challenge to access the site. Attempting to view the site leads to a Warner Music Group “Queue-it” page, which puts users in a virtual line to get on the site. The page informed me that my number in line was 20,374 and that 9,734 users were in line ahead of me. My estimated wait time was “more than an hour.”

Also yesterday, Cardi B revealed that she plans to link up with OnlyFans for a partnership, and she teased what she might get up to on the platform.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.