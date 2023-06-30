Are Cardi B & Offset Still Together?

Cardi B and Offset have had their ups-and-downs — and it seems like they might be having a rocky patch again. In a since-deleted Instagram story from a few days ago, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him, according to Cosmopolitan.

Still, the Bronx rapper is denying the rumors. She even hosted a Twitter space to discuss them, poking at it by singing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all, let me say: You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi said on the space, encouraging her fans to join in. “Sing it with me, y’all. And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she added. That motherf*cker spiraling and thinking sh*t. Come on, now. I think sometimes motherf*ckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

While the couple have had two children together, Kulture in 2018 and Wave in 2021, this is not the first time they’ve dealt with infidelity questions. While Cardi was pregnant in the winter of 2017, videos reportedly surfaced of Offset cheating on her. Since then, they’ve broken up, divorced, and got back together several times.

As of right now, though, Cardi B and Offset appear to still be together, despite the tension.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.