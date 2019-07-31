Getty Image

Cardi B‘s show in Indianapolis Tuesday night has been postponed due to a reported security threat. According to Billboard, the New York rapper’s concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was canceled and rescheduled just 30 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin.

And while a rescheduled concert can be disappointing, it’s always important to err on the side of safety and caution. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said that this is not an active incident, but they are looking into the threat. The show’s rescheduling was to ensure the safety of musicians and concert-goers.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” IMPD shared to their Twitter account. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019

Cardi posted an apology to her Indianapolis fans for the last minute change in plans. “Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

Cardi’s show at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for September 11.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.