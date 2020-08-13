Cardi B Was Peed On By A Snake During The ‘WAP’ Video Shoot

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the eye-catching visual to their track “WAP” last Friday, and the video went instantly viral. The raunchy lyrics and scandalous outfits of course drew attention, but so did the use of animals, which drew criticism from both PETA and Tiger King star Carole Baskin. While leopards featured in the video were not physically on set at the time, there were a handful of live snakes that were more than present. In fact, Cardi said one snake even peed on her during the filming process.

In a recent interview with i-D, Cardi spoke about the internet-breaking video. While there were several roadblocks to the filming process, perhaps the worst for her involved the snake portion of the shooting schedule. “One of the scariest parts was the snake scene,” Carid said. “I was naked and one of them peed all over me.”

In the same interview, Cardi also revealed another difficult aspect of the video shoot. Because there were many staff members and performers present on set, the rapper had to make sure they were being careful about the coronavirus. So much so that Cardi spent $100,000 on COVID testing for the cast and crew of the shoot.

Check out the full interview with i-D here.

