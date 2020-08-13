Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s video for their new collaboration “WAP” has been perhaps the biggest pop culture happening of the past week, so naturally, it’s about time for the parodies to start rolling in. Indeed they have, and Cardi is a big fan of at least one of them.

Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show featured a faux behind-the-scenes look at the video and Cardi thought it was hilarious. She shared a clip of the segment tweeted by the Late Late Show Twitter account and wrote, “LmmmmffaaOOOOOOOO Yooo you is funny.”

The segment starts with clips from the video before getting to Corden, who sits at a desk in one of the rooms in the colorful and busy house. He is trying to get some work done but is bothered by the noise level of Cardi and Megan’s song. The scene where the rappers and backing dancers splash around in a shallow pool apparently also caused water to leak through the ceiling, which Corden was not happy with.

In another episode of the show from this week, Corden tasked his parents — who often make entertaining appearances on the program — with watching the “WAP” video and sharing their reactions. They got a real kick out of the statues with water coming out of certain body parts, and one of the more explicit parts of the video elicited an “Oh dear me.” At the end, Corden’s dad offered his take on the clip: “I mean, it’s boobs and ass, isn’t it, basically?” He also added, “I think that song might have been about sexual intercourse.”

Watch the clips from The Late Late Show above.

