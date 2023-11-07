Could the Hotties, Bardi Gang, and the Barbz be putting an end to their years-long online feud? Barbie supporting player Issa Rae has her fingers crossed that they are. Rae’s latest venture, Rap Sh!t, allows her to, among other things, express her love for music. Although Season 2 of the series has already wrapped, Rae has ideas for future episodes.

On Monday, November 6, during an interview with ET‘s Denny Directo, Rae revealed that there are a few guest cameos on the season three wishlist. “There’s a list. I mean, we want Meg[an The Stallion],” she said. “We want Cardi [B]. Nicki [Minaj] would be a nice little tie-around.”

As the idea began to marinate, she added, “If we could unite them… Maybe in season three, we can unite the fan bases.”

In the past, Rae has thrown a tremendous amount of support behind Megan and Nicki. The idea of rap’s leading ladies squashing their rumored feud with an epic appearance on the scripted show would certainly shake up the culture in the best way.

Season 2 of Rap Sh!t will premiere on Max on November 9. Find more information here.

