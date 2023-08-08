The microphone that Cardi B pitched at a fan during a performance in Las Vegas has sold at auction for an impressive sum. According to Billboard, an eBay auction for the thrown instrument got 122 bids, eventually selling for an eye-popping $99,900.

A video of the incident, which took place at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 29, went viral, becoming a meme and CapCut template on TikTok. While there was an investigation by Las Vegas Police, it was decided not to charge Cardi B with a crime. It turned out to be one of two times she chucked her mic at someone that weekend, as she slung another one toward the DJ booth after the DJ apparently screwed up one too many times.

Scott Fisher, the owner of the audio production company (coincidentally named, The Wave, just like Cardi’s son) that rented the mic to the club, put the mic up on eBay a few days later, saying he would donate the proceeds to charity. The mic, a high-end Shure mic, is said to still be in working condition (although the original owner might have been overcharged — the report says the mic cost $1000 but the vocal condenser mic used by most clubs is only about $700).

