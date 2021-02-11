Valentine’s Day is this weekend, but it’s probably going to be a different sort of day this time around than it was last year. Thanks to the pandemic, getting a table at a fancy restaurant may not be as easy or possible as it was in 2020. Still, the show must go on, and Cardi B has offered some Valentine’s help by laying out her personal gift-giving policy.

Cardi insisted that in a relationship between a man and woman, the men should get a Valentine’s gift, but it has to be cheaper than what the woman was given. Cardi then gave a hilarious example. She wrote, “Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

It turns out that Cardi actually has a number of gift-related policies. Back in 2017, she tweeted, “I’m not giving NO ADULTS NO Christmas gift.” That’s a view she apparently still holds, as she reiterated this past December, “I know I said this before …But I don’t buy adults Christmas gifts.ONLY THE KIDS!” She does think that women should treat their men with gifts at least annually, though, as she wrote in December, “You gotta atleast give a gift one time a year.You have Nikkas paying bills,shopping for you ,expensive birkins,diamonds,cars like it’s only right.Plus I always go crazy wut gifts tho.”

I'm not giving NO ADULTS NO Christmas gift 😤😤😤 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 2, 2017

I know I said this before …But I don’t buy adults Christmas gifts.ONLY THE KIDS! https://t.co/FuqgFoJgrP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 15, 2020

It don’t be working like that https://t.co/f2dSLVEXOM gotta atleast give a gift one time a https://t.co/4yYr0Q335Y have Nikkas paying bills,shopping for you ,expensive birkins,diamonds,cars like it’s only https://t.co/RBMbzOBICi I always go crazy wut gifts tho https://t.co/A2eQDKhYkG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 15, 2020

