If making her new Twitter photo a picture of Netflix’s You star Penn Badgley is any indication, Cardi B is a big fan of certain TV shows. That’s why she was perplexed when one of the stars of the hit show The Vampire Diaries popped up in her Twitter mentions recently — and she had the best reaction.

Cardi oftentimes takes to Twitter to seek advice from her massive fan base on matters from skincare to motherhood woes. This week, Cardi sought some more information about the vegan lifestyle. The rapper said she wanted to try out going vegan, aka nixing all dairy and meat products from her diet, but was apprehensive to go against her love of meat. “I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” she asked.

I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2021

While many people responded, Cardi was most surprised that The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, who played the character Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural series, responded to her question. “Hello Cardi B- going vegan is the best decision I ever made,” Wesley wrote. Upon seeing the response, Cardi was absolutely perplexed.

Cardi didn’t say anything else about her potential pivot to veganism, but Wesley’s response could have swayed the rapper in that direction.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.