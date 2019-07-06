Cardi B Asks Fans For Her Wig Back After Throwing It Into The Crowd

Getty Image

Cardi B is well into her world tour. The “I Like It” rapper performed a large production at London’s Wireless festival. She played all her hits and was feeling the crowd so much that she threw her wig off the stage while rapping her hit single “Press.” She then continued the rest of her performance wearing just a wig cap.

“I got carried away,” she wrote on Twitter. “I want my wig back.” Cardi asked her fans to DM her if they knew where her wig went.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

One fan claims he was the one to catch her wig and took to Twitter to share his excitement.

Caught @iamcardib’s wig at wireless and she wants it back 🤣🤣Dm me Cardi ! #wireless2019 pic.twitter.com/UFBpZhvyyN — yslnay (@naamancwrd) July 6, 2019

The fan referred to himself as Cardi’s “wigsitter.”

Loool for all of you that think I’m some fraud 🤣Cardi’s wigsitter pic.twitter.com/TzjGmNvR7r — yslnay (@naamancwrd) July 6, 2019

Others are, of course, already trying to sell parts of her wig online.

Of course, a *bit* of Cardi B’s wig is on eBay https://t.co/mSHtwT5oDN pic.twitter.com/yQc5AnWkRt — Ryan Hunter (@RyanHunterUK) July 6, 2019

Fans gave Cardi a lot of respect for letting loose on stage.

I need all of @iamcardib energy when she threw her wig in the crowd. 😭😭… that's a mutha fucking performance… my girl snatched that shit so fast and still killed the stage. #Press #DingDong pic.twitter.com/19tNaSH3SU — Chazney Minor (@ThickumsChaz) July 5, 2019

that wig’s paying someone’s tuition by now pic.twitter.com/dhqdZH2vc4 — queen g 👑 (@andioop2000) July 6, 2019

The “Press” rapper also brought Lil Nas X to the stage to perform a surprise rendition of his hit song “Old Town Road.” Cardi features on Lil Nas X’s new track “Rodeo” off his debut EP 7.

I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless ! It was lit 🔥 keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

thank u for having me cardi. u are amazing and supportive. stream rodeo for backstage passes to see every cardi b show for the rest of your life. https://t.co/ojUIDyTX6N — nope (@LilNasX) July 6, 2019

In other news, Cardi B tried and failed to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr.” The rapper wanted the trademark in order to sell merch with the phrase. The U.S. Patent and Trademark offices refused her request and stated the phrase fell under the category of “widely-used commonplace expressions” and can’t belong to a specific person.