In the courtroom, Cardi B doesn’t miss. The “Put It On Da Floor (Remix)” rapper landed another sizable monetary settlement. After fighting a $5 million misappropriation of likeness lawsuit filed by RVCA marketing manager Kevin Brophy, a judge ruled in the entertainer’s favor. Although the verdict was announced in October 2022, the case was far from over.

It is now being reported by Billboard that the accuser, Brophy, has to pay back Cardi B’s legal fees, totaling $350,000. In the paperwork obtained by the outlet, the legal representatives for both wrote, “The parties now have reached an agreement avoiding the necessity of defendants’ motion for attorney’s fees and application to tax costs.”

The 2017 case stemmed from Cardi B’s Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 mixtape cover art. In the artwork, Cardi appears to be receiving oral sex from a tattooed man. Brophy alleged that the male model used for the Photoshop played on his likeness based on their similar back tattoo, testifying, “It felt like my Michelangelo was stolen off the wall and just literally ripped off and robbed and just put wherever these people wanted to put it. It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife, somebody that’s not my partner, and an image that I never signed off on, ever.”

