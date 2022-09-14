Yesterday, Cardi B stopped by her old Bronx middle school, Morris Park’s IS 232, to give back to her beginnings. Cardi donated $100,000, with the hopes of the pledge being used for developing arts education and after-school programs. She was joined by New York City schools chancellor David Banks, Community Capacity Development founder K. Bain, and principal Desiree Resto, as she also gave students an inspirational speech.

“I’m hoping we can have amazing after-school activities. Maybe like tutoring or maybe something fun like a music program. Y’all like music, y’all like to dance?” she asked, as students appeared for the donation announcement as well. “Maybe we can have an amazing after-school program. But I will be donating $100,000 to the school.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Banks said. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100,000 for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi.”

The Bronx musician has given back in the past. Just last week, Cardi surprised kids at the non-profit Community Capacity Development’s school event. She is continuing to spread messages about human justice work, by also visiting schools in Queens and Brooklyn. Throughout the pandemic, she donated $1 million to families in need of assistance in April 2020. She would also donate 20,000 meals to New York City hospitals and matched fan donations to various charities in December 2020.

“Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation. Lets match energy,” Cardi wrote on Twitter at the time.

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

