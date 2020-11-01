Halloween in 2020 was much different than it was in recent years. The lingering coronavirus pandemic made a regular celebration difficult and highly unadvised. However, this didn’t stop a number of notable names in the music world from getting into the holiday spirit and dressing up in elaborate costumes to show off to their fans and fellow peers. Thanks to their makeup teams and stylists, the celebs successfully pulled off their costumes, most of which kept their fans entertained as well (hopefully) stayed safe and out of harm’s way.

Saweetie got things started early with her costume as she recreated Destiny Child’s “Bootylicious” single artwork and video. The execution was perfect enough that Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, both who are members of Destiny’s Child, praised the “Tap In” rapper for her costume. Days later, she appeared as Mystique alongside her boyfriend Quavo, who appeared as The Beast.

Lil Nas X also got a head start with his costume, one that found him heading back to his life as a Nicki Minaj super stan as he dressed up from head to toe like the “Super Bass” rapper.

Another highlight costume came from Cardi and she donned and flashy and intricate Medusa outfit, one that came with beautiful snakes on her head and gold accessories from top to bottom.

The Weeknd also showed off an impressive costume as he dressed up as The Nutty Professor.

Ciara kept fans entertained all throughout Halloween as she dressed up as Cardi B from her Invasion Of Privacy cover, Megan Thee Stallion from her “Girls In The Hood” single artwork, Nicki Minaj from her infamous cheetah print outfit at the 2007 Grammy awards, and Janet Jackson from her “What’s It Gonna Be!?” video with Busta Rhymes thanks to some help from hubby Russell Wilson.

Singer and actress Ryan Destiny arguably had the most on-point costume of the night as she blew fans away with her recreation of an iconic Lauryn Hill photo.

Halsey spent quite a while preparing for Halloween as she dressed up as Corpse Bride, while Flo Milli honored TLC’s Left Eye with her costume.

While this wasn’t done by a musical artist, fashion model Tabria Majors recreated a slew of scenes from Beyonce’s musical career in what was a phenomenal 10-minute video. From the makeup to the styling to the choreography, Majors blew fans away with her video.

The aforementioned names are just a small portion of all the costumes that were displayed on Halloween. Scroll down and take a gander at some other costumes from this year’s Halloween season.

