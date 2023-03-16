There’s a reason why one of hip-hop’s largest festivals, Rolling Loud, planted roots in California. From NorCal to SoCal, the Golden State is flooded with talent both in the underground scene and blazing a trail in the mainstream culture. Longtime affiliate of Sacramento artist Mozzy, rapper Celly Ru is one of those acts burning up the underground scene.

Although Mozzy is currently serving time in federal prison, Ru was sure to include his friend on his latest album, Money Family Respect. The project is flooded with features. Stunna Girl, ZayBang, YN Jay, Louie Ray, and more all make an appearance. But it is Celly Ru’s standalone track, “Frozen Heart,” that has the streets on lock.

To bask in the love the track has received since the album’s release, Celly Ru stopped by our studios for a special UPROXX Session performance of the song.

Watch Celly Ru’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Frozen Heart” above.

