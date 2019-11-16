Grammy-nominated producer Hitmaka decided to remix his summer hit “Thot Box.” In order to make the remix as catchy as the original, the producer called upon rappers Young Ma, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty to spice up the tune. On top of adding verses to the song, the group got together and put forth a video to the “Thot Box” remix.

The original track featured 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and YBN Nahmir, but each rapper on the remix added their own spin. Young Ma came in first with her verse. “Ha, she got class, Henny in a wine glass / Closet full of shoes and designer bags / She got a name but everybody call her fine ass,” she rapped.

Hitmaka explained that he wanted the song to be remixed from a female perspective. “Throughout my career, I’ve always been able to put records together for different people,” says Hitmaka. “Once I had the hook, I knew who I wanted on it. I got YBN Nahmir, Meek, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and A Boogie. Everybody was feeling it. They say, ‘It’s a hot girl summer,’ so we had to tell the other side of the story from the male perspective. We love all women. You watch, the girls are going to love this.”

Watch some behind-the-scenes of the “Thot Box” remix shoot below.

And watch Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” Remix video featuring Young Ma, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty above.