Before Travis Scott and Cardi B were considered hip-hop’s consummate pitch people, Chance The Rapper was the poster child for brand partnerships. In recent years, he’s fallen back a bit as he embraced family life as a husband and father of two, but that doesn’t mean he won’t still do the occasional deal — especially when it’s for a good cause.

His latest is a crossover with ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s which will see him grace a new flavor of the ice cream. It’s a mint ice cream loaded with fudge brownie pieces and it comes in both dairy and non-dairy versions. According to a press release, the new flavor was inspired by Chance’s childhood experiment with adding his mom’s brownies to mint ice cream, which wound up becoming his favorite. A portion of the proceeds will go to his SocialWorks non-profit, with both versions coming to stores in early 2022.

From a musical standpoint, we haven’t heard much from Chance this year, but what we have heard has been marked by notable collaborations. Early this year, he reunited with longtime his Chicago brother Vic Mensa for “Shelter” with Wyclef Jean, their first work together in years. Meanwhile, more recently, he made good on the promise of collaborating with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, sharing “Nothing’s Impossible” in November.