It’d probably be any Chicago native’s dream to live down the street from Michael Jordan. While Chance The Rapper‘s newest property acquisition doesn’t quite make him the GOAT’s neighbor, it puts him within a 10-minute drive (which is really just a 30-minute walk, if you think about it). The Chicago Tribune reports that Chancellor and his wife Kirsten just put down $2.3 million for a five-bedroom, 9,251-square-foot mansion in Bannockburn, Illinois, upgrading from the five-bedroom, 6,721-square-foot place they’d been renting a couple of blocks away from their new place.

The purchase gets them a plethora of plush amenities, including six half bathrooms, a four-car garage, a home movie theater, six fireplaces, an exercise room, a bar, and a home office with a studio — an ever-important addition for the man of the house, who hasn’t released a full-length project since 2019’s The Big Day. The home, which was built in 1996, has been up for sale since 2012 after the previous owners paid $2.6 million in 2004. Initially listed for $3.29 million, they’d decreased the asking price every couple of years since, dropping it down to its final price in November of 2020. As noted by HipHopDX, Jordan’s Highland Park estate is just 10 minutes away, with the NBA legend also doing his best to sell his property — the site of Travis Scott’s “Franchise” video shoot — since 2012 and lowering the price successively ever since.

Chance’s mansion purchase was facilitated by his mom, Lisa Thompson-Bennett of Crown Heights Realty, who also helped him buy a Streeterville condo for $3.7 million in 2018.