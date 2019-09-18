It’s not every musician that can be a legitimate and engaging talk show guest, but Chance The Rapper is clearly one of them. In recent days, he has appeared on Lights Out With David Spade, Ellen, and last night, he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. During the 12-minute conversation, he touched on a lot of things, like why he decided to push his tour back.

Early in the conversation, Kimmel asked about Chance postponing his tour behind his new album The Big Day. Chance re-iterated what he has previously explained about his reasoning behind the decision, saying he wanted to be there for his wife: “It’s just way harder, honestly, having two kids instead of the one. Mathematically, it makes sense, but in my mind, it didn’t register until I actually had two kids. Being honest, I couldn’t leave my wife at home with both of them, the little one and the bigger one.”

He also spoke about Kanye West, saying that he admires his Bible knowledge and the religious influence his recent work has had, saying, “Kanye is so devoted right now. He’s very well-versed in the Bible at this point. […] The way he talks to me now, it seems like he’s just had [passages] memorized for years. To my knowledge, a lot of that stuff he learned recently. The Sunday Service thing he’s doing and the album that comes out next week, […] he’s talking about what I believe in, and it’s that Jesus is king. He’s spreading the good news and I appreciate it.”

Chance also performed “I Got You (Always And Forever),” accompanied by En Vogue and Kierra, so watch that above, and read our review of The Big Day here.