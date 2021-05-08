Later this month, Chance The Rapper will celebrate the five year anniversary of his third mixtape, Coloring Book. The full-length effort arrived three years after his 2013 breakout project, Acid Rap. In order to celebrate its fifth anniversary, Chance The Rapper announced that his upcoming movie, Magnificent Coloring Book, will debut exclusively in AMC Theatres later this summer. He shared a trailer for the film that captured the many performances Chance did during his tour for the album.

Chance shared his excitement for the upcoming film in a post on Twitter. “I’m independently distributing a film to theatres and I’m extreeemely proud of myself,” he wrote. “Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS.” While Magnificent Coloring Book will stand to be Chance’s big-screen debut, it also marks the first time a recording artist has independently distributed a film through the movie theater company.

I’m independently distributing a film to theatres and I’m extreeemely proud of myself. Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS pic.twitter.com/emjgopvc9t — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 7, 2021

”As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres, wrote in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

Magnificent Coloring Book has been confirmed for a summer release, but a specific premiere date has not yet been shared.

You can watch the trailer for Magnificent Coloring Book in the video above.