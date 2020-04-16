Chance The Rapper Features On Peter CottonTale’s Gospel-Inspired ‘Pray For Real’

The Social Experiment member Peter CottonTale has been a key Chance The Rapper collaborator for years now, and today, Chance has returned the favor. CottonTale is dropping a new album, Catch, tomorrow (April 17), but ahead of then, he has shared the Chance-featuring “Pray For Real” (on which Tobi Lou also guests). The track has a similarly breezy energy to The Social Experiment’s previous work and blends hip-hop and gospel influences.

Today, by the way, is Chance’s 26th birthday.

CottonTale recently shared the full Catch tracklist and wrote, “Without Those Who Are Listed or Are In Any of these Photos that I’ve been posting, I couldn’t Have Done any of it. Whether you offered Talent , Time, or just words , I appreciate the community and fellowship that’s been established. I’m glad it was as special to you as it is to me. Love you all.”

The new song follows “Forever Always,” which originally dropped in 2018, is also set to appear on the album, and also features Chance, as well as Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County. Beyond the aforementioned, Catch also includes contributions from Jeremih, Jamila Woods, PJ Morton, Jon Batiste, Kirk Franklin, Yebba, and others.

Listen to “Pray For Real” above.

Catch is out 5/17 via Peter CottonTale. Pre-order it here.