Chance The Rapper finally explained a mysterious tweet of his. Last night (March 6) on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Yah Know” rapper took a break from his busy schedule filming The Voice for an interview and a live performance.

During the interview, Fallon asked Chance about a tweet he posted last month, in which he said he was “trying to get @Target and @pizzahut to SQUASH THE BEEF.”

Day 1 of trying to get @Target and @pizzahut to SQUASH THE BEEF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2023

Fallon asked Chance what exactly he meant by this, to which he replied reminiscing on a time when Target shoppers could purchase a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut while they shopped, and reeled over the fact that Target stores no longer have Pizza Huts in store.

“I can’t be the only person that’s noticing this,” said Chance. “Do you guys not remember a time when you used to go to Target, and you would have a cart in one hand and a personal pep pizza in the other? What’s going on, Target? I just feel like… I don’t know, there’s like a silent beef going on.”

Though he misses those iconic personal-sized pizzas, Chance admitted that Target is still one of his favorite places to shop.

“Target’s amazing,” said Chance. “They’ve got everything — they’ve got household appliances, they’ve got produce.”

Could Chance be the one to convince Target and Pizza Hut to reinstate their partnership? It’s not unlikely. After all, he was able to convince Wendy’s to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets to their menu back in 2019.

You can check out the interview above.