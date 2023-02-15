At long last, Channel Tres has finally announced the release date for his upcoming EP, Real Cultural Sh*t. Real Cultural Sh*t will mark his major label debut EP, and his sixth overall, and will arrive later this month.

Over the years, Tres has preserved the art of house music in his work, even before its mainstream resurgence last year. His upcoming EP will contain his signature sound of house music, which he calls “Compton house,” as well as music inspired by ’70s disco and Motown.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he revealed that his work has caught on with so many of his collaborators that now, even they are starting to send him demos and beats containing house music.

“Now [my family] are all into it,” he said. “I got homies sending me house music now. I grew up with Ty Dolla $ign, and I always thought he was just this hard dude; [but now] we’ll be DJing together, dancing, just having a good time and it’s so cool. Like, house music is for everybody. But it’s special when it’s your people.”

You can check out the cover art and tracklist for Real Cultural Sh*t below.

1. ​​“Sleep When Dead”

2. “6am”

3. “Just Can’t Get Enough”

4. “Big Time”

5. “All My Friends”

Real Cultural Sh*t is out 2/24 via Godmode and RCA Records. You can pre-save it here.