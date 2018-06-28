Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Charli XCX has become one of the more prolific pop singers and songwriters in modern times, so it’s hard to say she ever has anything approximating a drought. When she released the single “5 In The Morning” in May, though, it was her first solo track since she released her Pop 2 mixtape in December. Now she’s shared a new video (directed by Bradley & Pablo) for the track, and in it, she dances in a dramatically lit warehouse to the trap-influenced song.

Beyond this, it looks like there’s still plenty to come from Charli XCX: About a month ago, she tweeted that we’ll be seeing a lot of her throughout the rest of 2018, writing, “I am going to release a lot music this year. And a lot of videos. You’re gonna be so f–king sick of me.”

She reiterated that point in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying that whether or not her next release is an album or a mixtape, she just wants to make a ton of music:

“When I was doing Number 1 Angel, I was differentiating between the two [albums and mixtapes] a lot. But now, I kind of don’t. I think I will make [another] album, but what even is an album anymore? My intent at the moment is that I just want to be releasing as much music as possible, whether that’s collaborations or my own songs. I think that just because it’s called a mixtape doesn’t mean it’s less valid. Over the past year and a half, I’ve realized how much I love being in the studio and how much I love collaborating and how much of a good curator I am. I just want to do that, whether that’s in mixtape form or album form or whatever.”

Watch the video for “5 In The Morning” above.