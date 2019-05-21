Getty Image

Charli XCX has been making headlines over the last few weeks, and she’s about to make a lot more of them.

The English pop singer, who released the Song Of The Summer contender “Blame It On Your Love” last week, took to Twitter to tell fans to grab their napkins, because she’s about to be feeding them a lot of new content.

“Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for [five] months straight. You deserve it and you’re welcome,” Charli posted to her account.

Earlier this year, Charli said that her New Year’s resolution was to release an album in 2019. It’s actually been a while since she’s done one of those — the fantastic Pop 2 was released in 2017, but that was technically a mixtape. Charli’s most recent studio album, Sucker, came out in 2014, and she’s grown a lot as an artist and creative force since then. The singer is playing a handful of US festival dates this summer. Check them out below.

05/31-06/02 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Go West Fest

06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ YOLA Fest

07/19-07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

