Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is continuing to exert his dominance as one of the biggest powerhouses in television. The rapper has just added a new unscripted reality series to his rapidly growing list of TV shows. However, this time around, 50 Cent is going outside of Starz where he operates his wildly popular Power franchise. The new series titled, Redemption Ink, will stream on Hulu and will reportedly focus on tattoo artist Luis Gutierrez’s shop where the show gets its name.

Redemption Ink follows ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives. As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories. While sitting in the chair, they will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope.

According to Deadline, 50 Cent will serve as an executive producer under his G-Unit Film & Television production banner, which has been building up quite the cinematic universe for the rapper. Going back over a decade now, 50 Cent has been consistently producing reality and scripted series with the most successful being Power, which has already sparked several spinoffs and even more in the pipeline.

