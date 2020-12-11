There’s no stopping Chika in 2020. The Alabama native has been on an unstoppable streak since 2020 began and it’s in most part thanks to her major-label debut, Industry Games, which she shared back in February. The EP’s success opened a plethora of doors for the rapper, all of which she deserved to step through. Now that the year is just weeks away from ending, Chika returns with a new song, one that is bound to leave a good impression on listeners before they move on to the new year.

Entitled, “FWB,” which presumably stands for “friends with benefits,” Chika shares the heartfelt song that finds her speaking to someone she hopes to be romantically involved with. While her feelings are laid out on wax, she stops short of committing to a full relationship and poses the idea of a more secretive love, which focuses more on the physically intimate moments and leaves the emotional baggage at the door.

Chika’s new single arrives after she landed a nomination for Best New Artist at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. It’s not the first time the Alabama artist has been celebrated for her work this year, either. This past summer, she was inducted into the 2020 XXL Freshman class along with Jack Harlow, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Baby Keem, and more.

Check out the “FWB” single above.

