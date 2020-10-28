The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards returned Tuesday night with a jam-packed show laced with performances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Burna Boy, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, Mulatto, and more. A favorite section of the ceremony, the BET cyphers — a freestyle performed one at a time by a single group — also made its return. The first cypher of the night featured Polo G, Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Chika, and Netlfix’s Rhythym + Flow finalist Flawless RI. For what was billed as the night’s Political Cypher, each contestant rocked all black while laying strong bars that focused on police brutality, social injustice, and more — all important topics as the presidential election is just a week away.

Congrats to the one & only @rapsody for winning Lyricist of the Year! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/IbpU9rzVMQ — BET (@BET) October 28, 2020

The cypher appeared to be a 2020 XXL Freshman class reunion at first, as Polo G, Chika, and Jack Harlow led the way with their own freestyles. However, that proved to be false as hip-hop vet Rapsody stepped forward with bars before Flawless RI closed the cypher out. Prior to the cypher, Rapsody also landed the first win of the night — and the first of her career — with an award for Lyricist Of The Year.

You can watch the group’s cypher in the video above.

