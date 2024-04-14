Donald Glover Promised New Childish Gambino On His ‘GILGA Radio’ Livestream

It has been about four years since Donald Glover last released music as Childish Gambino, but he’s making his return in typically splashy fashion. After joining Tyler The Creator onstage during his headlining set at Coachella and performing “Time” from his last album 3.15.20, Glover returned to Twitter (never X) to announce his GILGA Radio livestream on Instagram. When a fan replied to inquire about new music, Glover cheekily responded, “Of course. It’s a rollout, dummy.”

Childish Gambino will be beginning the rollout for new music tonight on ‘GILGA Radio’, live streamed at 11PM PST on his Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/oHOs0cF0oi — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) April 14, 2024

Glover first teased his return to music earlier this year. In March, he shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a tracklist for a new album called Atavista on Instagram — the first indication of new music since he reversed course on his decision to retire the Childish Gambino persona in 2020. In a 2023 interview with Complex, he joked that Tyler The Creator had encouraged him to be less “cryptic” about his endeavors. ” I just like suspense, I guess,” he explained. “I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

In 2023, Glover told E! News, “I’m making music right now, I love it. I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.” It looks like that something is happening very soon.