Halle Bailey recently shared “Angel,” her debut solo single, which follows her starring role in the highly successful movie The Little Mermaid. Bailey’s boyfriend DDG also just unveiled his new album Maybe It’s Me. The pair make for a busy couple, and DDG made it clear in a red carpet interview at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event that the two enthusiastically support each other.

When the reporter asked him if he has streamed Bailey’s new song, DDG gushed, “I gave ‘Angel’ a million streams before it came out. I listen to it a lot; I’m a big supporter of her, obviously, of course.”

“It’s a woman’s time right now,” he said after the reporter mentioned the drama with Keke Palmer’s boyfriend. “I feel like women are more powerful than ever. As a man that’s a part of a woman of that stature, you just gotta be a supporter.”

DDG also discussed what his intentions were with making Maybe It’s Me. “I just wanted to get all the opinions and stuff that people had about me out of the way, play that villain role for a little bit,” the rapper said, “but now I’m back to making good, relatable music.”

Watch the interview above.