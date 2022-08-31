Chlöe Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle, always finds a way to get the Internet talking. Though her photos are what get her attention on social media, it’s her musical chops that keep people talking about her. The “Treat Me” artist recently collaborated with Spotify for two of their Spotify Singles: a cover of Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” and an acoustic version of her latest song “Surprise.”

Both tracks find the 24-year-old delivering her mesmerizing vocals. “Freak Like Me” is an especially impressive outing considering how legendary Howard’s original 1995 original is. The appetitive nature of Chlöe’s social media posts certainly matches what she delivered on these two songs.

Bailey is no stranger to covers, as over the last year she has provided a woman’s perspective on such tracks as Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Capella Grey’s “Gyalis,” which was later released as a “shemix” on streaming platforms.

Though there is no confirmation on when Chlöe’s solo album is coming, she has maintained a presence with her two singles “Surprise” and “Treat Me” this year, in addition to last year’s “Have Mercy.”

Check out Chlöe’s Spotify Singles here.