We are just a week away from Chlöe‘s hotly-anticipated debut solo album, In Pieces. Tonight (March 24), she has shared the latest piece from the album, an energetic track called “Body Do.”

The song is more uptempo than the singles she has previously released — “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel” — but demonstrates her versatility. Not only is she one of the most promising voices in the current R&B landscape, but she has the range to dominate the pop charts as well.

While the previous two singles put a heartbroken Chlöe on display, “Body Do” features her getting her groove back, as she finds power in her sexuality.

“You know I can’t trust you / As far as I can throw you / But I’ma trust what that body do / Yeah, I’ma trust what that body do / Yeah, I could never ever love you / ‘Cause I could never evеr trust you / But I’ma trust what that body do / ‘Cause I can see what that body do,” she sings in a glimmering falsetto over a pulsating electronic beat.

With her new album on the way, a buzzy role on Prime Video’s Swarm, and her movie Praise This premiering next month, to say Chlöe is keeping busy would be an understatement.

You can listen to “Body Do” above.

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Find more information here.