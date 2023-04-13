Fresh off the release of her debut solo album, In Pieces, buzzing pop-R&B vocalist Chlöe popped by Uproxx Studios to deliver a virtuoso performance of her album’s Usher-sampling second single “How Does It Feel.”

While the single’s controversial guest star, Chris Brown, doesn’t make a physical appearance, Chlöe opts to leave Brown’s vocals intact, keeping a melodic counterpoint to her own dazzling display of dynamic range.

Chlöe confronted the criticism about her collaboration with Chris Brown head-on recently, telling Big Tigger of her hometown radio station V-103 Atlanta, “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself, and to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

In a separate interview on another Atlanta radio station, Chlöe likewise brushed off some of the main criticisms of her new album, saying, “The same people who say that weren’t fans of Halle and [me] when we had our Ungodly Hour album out… So, it’s a bunch of people who are just putting in their two cents now just to really say things.”

And just to hammer the point home, during the opening of her tour for the album, she displayed some of the most common critiques, while telling haters, “They can kiss my Black ass.”

That’s how she feels, since everybody else gets a say.

Check out Chlöe’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “How Does It Feel” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.