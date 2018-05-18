Getty Image

Today is a tough day for fans, friends and loved ones of Chris Cornell. May 18th marks the one-year anniversary of the iconic singer’s death in Detroit, Michigan. While many might be inclined to dwell on Cornell’s tragic end, some are choosing instead to remember better times with Chris. Included among that group is Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who took to Instagram today and posted a touching note recalling his audition to join the band all the way back in 1986.

“[I] sat behind his rusty Tama kit and counted in ‘Ocean Fronts,’ my all time favorite SG tune. The tune had kind of a long intro, it sounded great and then all of a sudden Chris starts singing the verse. I was instantly blown away by the impact of his voice and I felt myself settling into the band on my first try. It was all because of that mind blowing voice. When the song was over Chris turned to me with a big smile on his face and said ‘You played it perfectly, we have a gig at the Central in one week, want to do it?’ ‘Yes, I want to do it,’ I replied. I will forever praise him for the decades of encouragement he gave me and for the fierce friendship we forged. I love you buddy.”

For fans hoping to reach a measure of catharsis today, Chris’s wife Vicky announced that they will be holding a public, candlelit vigil at the singer’s final resting place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery tonight at 7 pm. All are welcome to attend.