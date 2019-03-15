Getty Image

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards were last night, and the ceremony featured a ton of highlights, although one in particular sticks out, especially if you’re a fan of Parks And Recreation or Guardians Of The Galaxy. Garth Brooks won the Artist Of The Decade award, and Chris Pratt took the stage to speak about the country icon. Furthermore, he even joined Brooks in a performance of his legendary song, “Friends In Low Places.” While Brooks was performing the song, he went and pulled Pratt out from the side of the stage, who proceeded to bust out a big “Think I’ll slip on down to the oasis” during that classic singalong chorus.

Pratt spoke about Brooks and told a funny story about meeting him, saying, “When I met Garth Brooks, I wanted to return the favor, I wanted to give him just a fraction of the joy he had given me for so many years. I told him, ‘Garth, if you ever need a leading man to play you in a movie, I can make that happen.’ True story: He looked me square in the eyes and said, ‘Really? You know Bradley Cooper?'”

Pratt later posted a photo of himself on stage with Brooks and captioned it, “Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven. Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Watch Pratt perform Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places” with the man himself above.