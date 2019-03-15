At the Grammys last month, the most notable absentee was Ariana Grande, who decided to skip the ceremony after she had disagreements with producers over the nature of her performance. She really wanted to be there, though: She still wore her Grammys dress on the night of and tweeted a lot about the event. Last night, she showed the Grammys what could have been at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she took the stage to perform “Needy.”

Technically, Grande wasn’t actually at this awards ceremony, either. She was apparently unable to make it, so after she was named Artist Of The Year, a video tribute to her was played. The compilation video featured a clip of her accepting the award, saying, “Thank you, it feels amazing. I am so honored. I will sleep with this tonight.” Again, Grande wasn’t at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater where the ceremony was being held, so the broadcast featured an off-site performance of “Needy” that was recorded for the event. Joined by some synths and a string section, Grande delivered a characteristically stirring performance of the song while perched on a stool.

Meanwhile, fans clamoring for new material from Grande got a pleasant surprise last week when Grande made a featured appearance on 2 Chainz’s “Rule The World.”

Watch Grande perform “Needy” above.