Chvrches Get The National’s Matt Berninger To Feature On The Huge Electro Pop Duet ‘My Enemy’

#CHVRCHES
02.28.18 1 week ago

A fresh new album from Scottish indie pop trio Chvrches is coming in hot: They’ve already shared new music and a tracklist, and now, a release date: Love Is Dead will be available on May 25th via Glassnote. The band also debuted another new song today, a huge pop anthem called “My Enemy” that features The National’s Matt Berninger.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this morning, and Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry said that working with Berninger on the song was basically an effortless process:

“We’re all huge fans of The National and have been for a long time. They’re such a classy, classic band to me and his lyrics are amazing. He’s such a storyteller. […] I had to email him being like, ‘Honestly, no pressure’. He replied in like half an hour as like, ‘Yeah, I like it… send me the stems and I’ll do it tomorrow.’ It was the most efficient rock and roll transaction.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#CHVRCHES
TAGSCHVRCHESLOVE IS DEADthe nationalMatt BerningerMy Enemy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP