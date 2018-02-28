Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A fresh new album from Scottish indie pop trio Chvrches is coming in hot: They’ve already shared new music and a tracklist, and now, a release date: Love Is Dead will be available on May 25th via Glassnote. The band also debuted another new song today, a huge pop anthem called “My Enemy” that features The National’s Matt Berninger.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this morning, and Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry said that working with Berninger on the song was basically an effortless process: