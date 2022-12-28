Ciara has dropped some catchy bops this year. With songs like the catchy “Jump,” and the kiss-off anthem “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker, Cici had some hits on her hands. This New Year’s Eve, Ciara will close out the year with a couple of performances of Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve.

Of course, fans can expect her to perform her hits from this year during her set, as she revealed to People.

“It’s been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called ‘Better Thangs,’ so they’ll definitely get a taste of that,” she said. “And then obviously I put out my song ‘Jump’ before that and so that’s a lot of energy that’s in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too.”

Also in the interview, Ciara teased some new music, of which fans will also get a preview during her performances.

“I’m also going to give my fans something new,” she said. “They’re going to get something exclusive the night of New Year’s, so I can’t wait. Let’s just say that it’s going to be winning energy.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.