It’s pretty wild how after watching every star from Doja Cat to Lil Nas X get dragged for old, offensive, edgelord tweets, stars still don’t delete everything from before they blow up. Even having a fellow group member get censured by fans wasn’t enough to convince JT, recently released from prison and resurgent thanks to the new City Girls album, to delete her old tweets — and now she’s paying the price.

The more lyrical half of the Miami duo deleted her Twitter account after fans resurfaced some of her reckless and offensive tweets from 2015 and before which found her making jokes about everything from R. Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse of teens to Osama Bin Laden. Naturally, there’s a little bigotry sprinkled in, because it wouldn’t be a Twitter controversy if someone wasn’t being a little racist or homophobic. With her account deleted, the original tweets are, of course, gone but they live on in screenshots captured before she reached her limit and hit a hard reset.

JT’S OLD TWEETS MY GAWD pic.twitter.com/nbGEiNcwlT — Agustinᴺᴹ BLM ACAB (@tweetymouth7) December 7, 2020

Not JT waking up for the past decade and chosing violence pic.twitter.com/8qRkNlpLmQ — °glo blinks♧🤍 (@stargirl1z) December 7, 2020

JT getting a one way ticket to hell pic.twitter.com/k3MhmHaQQU — 𝐉⁷ (@THEMINPRINT) December 7, 2020

For her part, JT seemed unrepentant on Instagram, addressing the controversy in a Story post reading, “Nah all jokes aside stop searching them tweets cause I don’t feel like slapping a bitch back into the same year I was talking about them in!” She also posted a screenshot of what appears to be a new account — one with an apt handle: @fuckyallbitches11.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOO JT HELL pic.twitter.com/JzjgVfoETZ — Peggy Sue (@PUSHATIFF) December 7, 2020

Twitter: “Why doesn’t JT just delete those tweets and put out a sincere apology?” JT: pic.twitter.com/tX2orvRdsq — KST☯️ (@keemzjamyle) December 7, 2020

Still, though, as the commentary continues, this might be a good time for any and all aspiring entertainers to download a Tweet deleting app and get to work. Also, be a better person — it’s not that hard.