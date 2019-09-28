Lil Kim is making her triumphant return to music. The iconic hip-hop veteran is slated to release her fifth album, 9, and though the record is still without an official release date, she has just shared the single “Found You.”

After releasing the singles “Go Awff” and “No Auto Blanco,” Kim returned to the scene with the bumping track “Found You.” The pumped-up track features City Girls and O.T. Genasis while sampling Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty.” As one can imagine, there’s a lot of booty talk in the explicit track.

O.T. Genasis comes in first on the track, riffing on the sample. “Girl I found you, Ms. New Booty / Super thick, p*ssy wet like a jacuzzi / Grab my ball in the pool in a mood / She just want a real hot boy like Juvie,” he raps.

Lil Kim’s verse arrives next and the veteran rapper gives a shout-out to City Girls’ JT, who is currently serving time behind bars. “I’m in Miami with Miami, we do jet skiin’ / And it’s “Free JT” ’til the jet leavin’.”

On top of releasing a slew of singles, Lil Kim announced she will be receiving the BET 2019 “I Am Hip Hop” award. The honor goes to the rapper for her huge influence in hip-hop and for paving the way for female rappers today.

“Found You” is streaming everywhere via Queen Bee Entertainment. Listen to it above.