“Whoopty” rapper CJ can safely say his 2021 is off to a great start. The Staten Island native’s breakout hit is tearing up the airwaves, climbed to No. 21 on the Hot 100 this month, and signed a deal with Warner Records off the strength of the song’s buzz. Now, he’s following up with another relentlessly catchy drill anthem, “Bop,” which arrived today complete with a flashy video that shows him sticking to his roots while enjoying his newfound success.

The video is a classic New York street anthem clip, complete with shots of CJ’s posse hanging out in lobbies and parking garages, with the star draped in a crimson fur coat to signify his breakout status. He also cruises Times Square in Rolls Royce, hanging out the window and flexing his chain for the world to see. Honestly, it’s just great to see the young group having fun, especially with the ominous air that surrounds drill artists outside their music.

According to the press release for “Bop,” CJ has a slate of singles on deck for the new year as he grows his fanbase, so stay tuned. His first two singles have shown he has all the makings of a potential star.

Watch CJ’s “Bop” video above.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.