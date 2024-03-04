Cardi B 2023
Coach Caught Wind Of Cardi B’s ‘Like What’ Lyric Seemingly Dissing Their Bags And Came Through With A Response

Last week, Cardi B came through with a new music drop, unveiling “Like What (Freestyle).” On the track, some noticed that Cardi seems to go after the Coach brand, as she says in the chorus, “Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” Two things there: The intent behind the lyric isn’t what it might seem, and Coach has offered a response to the song.

In a video shared over the weekend, Cardi explained that the lyric wasn’t a dig at Coach, but was instead a reference to Cam’ron and Vado’s 2011 song “Hey Muma,” which features the lyric, “Yo, girl, get a notepad (for what?) / You ain’t got no swag / And you so fine, it’s so sad / Still riding coach, need a Coach bag / Let me coach you, no Coach tags (what that mean?) / Get rid of that Coach bag.”

Coach saw that video and replied on X (formerly Twitter), “We love Cardi!! [heart emoji].” Cardi shared Coach’s post and added, “[weary face emoji] love [heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, Cardi recently hinted at more new music coming soon, saying in a video, “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say… if I do a song, I’m gonna just f*cking drop it. Well, I got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement. But don’t play with me!”

