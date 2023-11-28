While the festival season is still a few months away from kicking off, Coachella comes faster than most might expect — as tickets go on sale quickly and attendees prepare to head out to the Californian desert. Here’s everything to know for Coachella 2024.

When Is Coachella 2024? Coachella 2024 is being held across two weekends in April. The first will be Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. The second weekend will keep the same lineup and run from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21. Who Is Headlining Coachella 2024? The headliners for Coachella 2024 have not been announced yet, and will likely be revealed with the full lineup. Fans on Reddit had started discussing possible options, with Dua Lipa being a consideration, as she would have a new album coming soon. Other guesses have been Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Rage Against The Machine, Shakira, SZA, and more.

Where Is Coachella 2024? Coachella 2024 will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Is Coachella 2024 Sold Out? Right now, Coachella 2024 tickets are sold out — and have been for a few months. According to the website, fans can join a waitlist for either weekend to get tickets.