How To Buy Tickets For Coachella 2024

It feels like this year’s Coachella festival just ended: It’s been less than two months, as the second weekend wrapped up on April 23. The 2023 festival is indeed still fresh in many attendees’ minds, but Goldenvoice is already looking ahead: Today (June 12), they revealed the dates for next year’s festival (April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21) and shared ticketing info.

So, here’s how to buy tickets for Coachella 2023: Starting June 16 (this Friday) at 11 a.m. PT, the 2024 Advance Sale will launch on the Coachella website. Interested parties can register for this sale right now.

Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far. Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21. Register now to access the 2024 Advance Sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 11am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. pic.twitter.com/DzxoqshQyR — Coachella (@coachella) June 12, 2023

While it’ll be a minute before you can secure actual festival passes, there are other logistics to consider that can be taken care of ahead of then. Most notably, hotel packages, shuttle services, and safari camping are currently available to book via Coachella and Valley Music Travel. There are plenty of options: La Quinta Hotel Packages, Indio Hotel Packages, Indian Wells Hotel Packages, Palm Desert Hotel Packages, and Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Hotel Packages. The bad-but-expected news is that none of them are cheap, with prices ranging from range from $3,099 to $10,999 (and neither of those figures include additional fees).

Hotel packages are on sale now. https://t.co/hloAPagXuZ — Coachella (@coachella) June 12, 2023

The good news, at least in terms of festival passes, is that payment plans are available.