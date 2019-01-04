Getty Image

Music festivals are a lot of fun, but they also have some significant problems that need to be addressed. In a Teen Vogue article from 2018, 54 women were interviewed at Coachella, and all of them said they had been sexually harassed. It appears Coachella recognizes there is an issue, and the fest has announced that they’re doing something about it: “Every One” is a new initiative that aims to “co-create a festival and culture that is safe, inclusive and fun for all.”

The “Every One” page on the Coachella website reads:

“We are pushing ourselves and our guests to do better and to be better. We are taking deliberate steps to develop a festival culture that is safe and inclusive for everyone. Persons of any gender identity or expression, sex, sexual orientation, race, religion, age or ability are welcome at Coachella. Along with the Code of Conduct, Coachella will NOT tolerate any form of assault or harassment, be it sexual, physical or verbal. Anyone found to be in violation of this policy is subject to immediate removal from the festival site and law enforcement may be notified. The offender’s Festival Wristband may be revoked and no refund will be issued.”

These steps include the deployment of “Trained Safety Ambassadors throughout the festival grounds to facilitate access to care services for anyone in distress.” There will also be “Every One” tents that “will be staffed with trained counselors for anyone that needs extra support or a quiet moment away,” and “restroom locations offering male, female and all-gender restrooms,” the latter serving “anyone regardless of gender identity or expression.”

The initiative also calls on festivalgoers to “hold each other accountable,” “always ask for consent,” “be respectful of other people’s cultures,” “challenge yourself and your peers to be more mindful,” “enjoy yourself responsibly and take care of your peers,” and to remember that “every one deserves to be safe.”

Learn more about Coachella’s “Every One” initiative here, and find Coachella’s 2019 lineup here.