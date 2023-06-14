Coi Leray has a solution to a notable music issue in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, a hip-hop song has not reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, nor has a hip-hop album topped the Billboard 200. But yesterday (June 13), Leray took to Twitter to share a potentially groundbreaking idea.

With women rappers dominating the hip-hop scene, Leray suggested that all of them unite for the ultimate hit single.

“Ain’t been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year,” Leray said. “Calling all the female rappers to front. [Hear] me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity.”

Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash🎏🌊 let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

Of course, with so many talented women in rap, it would be hard to fit them all on one song. However, Leray offered some brilliant solutions which would allow all of the rappers an equal chance to shine.

“Someone of us can share verses,” she said. “Split it up. Back and forth. Adlibs.”

Someone of us can share verses. Split it up . Back and forth . Adlibs . https://t.co/SjohFwzw9l — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

While this idea was met with support from many of Leray’s fans, some suggested that a rap beef would be more interesting. Leray immediately shut this down, saying this type of vibe is “distasteful and just weird.”

This really be y’all vibe?? Ew 😖 distasteful and just weird . https://t.co/mkD36xPmEw — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

Leray is currently gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, Coi.

Coi is out 6/23 via Republic. Find more information here.