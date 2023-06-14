coi leray 2023
Getty Image
Music

Coi Leray Wants An All-Woman Rap Collab To Be The First No. 1 Hip-Hop Song Of 2023, And She Has A Plan To Make It Work

Coi Leray has a solution to a notable music issue in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, a hip-hop song has not reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, nor has a hip-hop album topped the Billboard 200. But yesterday (June 13), Leray took to Twitter to share a potentially groundbreaking idea.

With women rappers dominating the hip-hop scene, Leray suggested that all of them unite for the ultimate hit single.

“Ain’t been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year,” Leray said. “Calling all the female rappers to front. [Hear] me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity.”

Of course, with so many talented women in rap, it would be hard to fit them all on one song. However, Leray offered some brilliant solutions which would allow all of the rappers an equal chance to shine.

“Someone of us can share verses,” she said. “Split it up. Back and forth. Adlibs.”

While this idea was met with support from many of Leray’s fans, some suggested that a rap beef would be more interesting. Leray immediately shut this down, saying this type of vibe is “distasteful and just weird.”

Leray is currently gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, Coi.

Coi is out 6/23 via Republic. Find more information here.

Listen To This
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×