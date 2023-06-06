Coi Leray has plenty to be proud of. In addition to having a new album, Coi, on the way, she’s been dominating pop culture, from features on songs like RAYE’S “Flip A Switch” to TV spots with the WNBA. She’s also had a string of viral hits like “No More Parties” and “Players,” with her latest single, “Bops,” looking like another addition to that growing list.

In the new video for “Bops” released today, Coi puts those accomplishments — and some of her other assets — on display, twerking in front of her RIAA plaques and Billboard Awards in a thong (in what appears to be her bathroom) while hosting what appears to be a fun little night in with friends. Those friends also dance throughout the video while standing on her couch (moms everywhere are furious), sharing a birthday cake, and shooting at each other with Nerf guns. The simple concept perfectly suits the similarly stripped-down production on the song, which relies heavily on cowbells and a straightforward synth lead.

In addition to “Bops” and “My Body,” Coi‘s other single, the album will include “Make My Day” with a contribution from David Guetta, “Spend It” featuring Saucy Santana, and “Man’s World,” which credits James Brown as a feature. The album drops on Uptown/Republic on 6/23.

Watch Coi Leray’s “Bops” video above.